KHARTOUM Nov 19 The Sudanese pound has weakened
considerably on the parallel market over the past week, currency
traders said on Thursday, as the official banking system
struggles to supply dollars needed to buy imports.
The cost of a dollar on the parallel market rose to 11.05
Sudanese pounds on Wednesday from 10.5 pounds per dollar at the
start of the week, traders said. The government has kept the
official rate at 6.4 pounds to the dollar since August.
"It is now difficult to find large amounts of dollars in the
black market. There is not enough dollars in the market," a
parallel market trader said.
Sudan's annual inflation rate eased to 13.37 percent in
October from a revised 13.56 percent in September, a monthly
report from Sudan's Central Statistics Office said last month.
"As of today our company has stopped making sales. We're not
able to transfer hard currency to the company we act as an agent
for in Sudan," said a businessman who imports medical equipment.
"What's happening now has hit our company and other
companies that import items. Sudan's economy is really in a big
crisis," he said.
Prices soared in Sudan after South Sudan seceded in 2011,
taking with it three-quarters of the country's oil output, the
main source of foreign currency used to support the Sudanese
pound and to pay for food and other imports.
Fuel subsidy cuts introduced in 2013 also pushed up
inflation, but their effects have since begun to ease.
(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Eric Knecht)