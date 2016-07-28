KHARTOUM, July 28 The Sudanese pound fell to a record low on Thursday, currency traders said, as the official banking system struggles to supply dollars needed to buy imports.

The cost of a dollar on the parallel market rose to 15.1 Sudanese pounds from 14 pounds at the start of the week, traders said. The government has kept the official rate at 6.4 pounds to the dollar since August 2015.

"There is a lot of demand for the dollar in the black market and a scarcity which makes it difficult to source foreign currencies," a parallel market trader said.

"We expect a further strengthening in the price of the dollar because what is available in the market is less than the demand and importers buy it at any price," another trader said.

Prices soared in Sudan after South Sudan seceded in 2011, taking with it three-quarters of the country's oil output, the main source of foreign currency used to support the Sudanese pound and to pay for food and other imports. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Tom Heneghan)