UNITED NATIONS Oct 14 For weeks the government
of Sudan has been refusing to release rations and other
essential supplies for international peacekeepers in the
conflict-torn Darfur region, Britain's ambassador to the United
Nations said on Wednesday.
British envoy Matthew Rycroft added that he was planning to
raise the issue of the United Nations-African Union peacekeeping
mission in Darfur, known as UNAMID, during Wednesday's meeting
of the U.N. Security Council on unrelated issues.
"We're very worried that the government of Sudan is
preventing UNAMID from doing its job, specifically they are
holding up crucial rations and other supplies in Port Sudan that
are destined to go to the UNAMID troops," he told reporters on
the way into the council chamber.
"They are not complying with their obligations to support
UNAMID," he said, adding that the quantity was significant.
If the supplies are not released quickly, he said UNAMID
would have to make alternative arrangements which would increase
the monthly cost for such supplies to UNAMID would jump from
some $3 million to around $13 million.
Rycroft said representatives of the Sudanese government have
denied knowledge of the rations being withheld at Port Sudan.
A Security Council diplomat, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said earlier that there were around 175 containers of
supplies stuck at the port.
A senior diplomat from Sudan's U.N. mission did not respond
immediately to a request from Reuters for a comment.
Relations between Khartoum and UNAMID have never been good
but have deteriorated in recent years. Late last year Khartoum
ordered UNAMID out of Sudan after it began investigating an
alleged mass rape by Sudanese soldiers in Darfur. The government
denies any wrongdoing by either its army or allied militia.
The Darfur conflict began in 2003 when mainly non-Arab
tribes took up arms against the Arab-led government in Khartoum,
accusing it of discrimination. The mass killings of a decade ago
have eased, but the insurgency continues and Khartoum has
sharply escalated attacks on rebel groups over the past year.
