(New throughout, adds comments from U.N. spokesman)
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS Oct 14 The United Nations and
Britain on Wednesday accused the Sudanese government of refusing
to release food rations and other essential supplies for
international peacekeepers in the conflict-torn Darfur region.
Britain's U.N. Ambassador Matthew Rycroft said he was
planning to raise the issue of the United Nations-African Union
peacekeeping mission in Sudan's western Darfur region, known as
UNAMID, during Wednesday's meeting of the U.N. Security Council
on unrelated issues.
"We're very worried that the government of Sudan is
preventing UNAMID from doing its job, specifically they are
holding up crucial rations and other supplies in Port Sudan that
are destined to go to the UNAMID troops," he told reporters on
the way into the council chamber.
"They are not complying with their obligations to support
UNAMID," he said.
If the supplies are not released quickly, he said, UNAMID
would have to make alternative arrangements which would increase
the monthly cost for delivering such supplies to UNAMID from
some $3 million to around $13 million.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters that the
holdup involved around 190 containers, mostly food rations but
also a few containers with what he described as "operational
supplies."
"It's important to note that the current food ration level
in the mission area is of great concern to us," Dujarric said.
"We obviously urge the government of Sudan to release the
containers immediately."
He added that U.N. peacekeeping chief Herve Ladsous was
currently briefing the Security Council about the problem.
Rycroft said representatives of the Sudanese government have
denied knowledge of the rations being withheld at Port Sudan.
A senior diplomat from Sudan's U.N. mission did not respond
immediately to a request from Reuters for a comment.
Relations between Khartoum and UNAMID have never been good
but have deteriorated in recent years. Late last year Khartoum
ordered UNAMID out of Sudan after it began investigating an
alleged mass rape by Sudanese soldiers in Darfur. The government
denies any wrongdoing by either its army or allied militia.
The Darfur conflict began in 2003 when mainly non-Arab
tribes took up arms against the Arab-led government in Khartoum,
accusing it of discrimination. The mass killings of a decade ago
have eased, but the insurgency continues and Khartoum has
sharply escalated attacks on rebel groups over the past year.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by David Gregorio)