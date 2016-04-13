By Khalid Abdelaziz
| EL FASHER, Sudan, April 13
Darfuris concluded
voting on Wednesday in a referendum on whether to reunite the
states of their arid western region, amid a boycott by rebel
groups that accuse the government of rigging the vote to keep
Darfur divided.
The Sudanese government's decision to split Darfur into
three states in 1994 helped fuel discontent that eventually
erupted into fighting - rebels and many from the large Fur tribe
said the break-up allowed Khartoum to weaken and rule them.
Officials said turnout was high in the vote, which Sudan has
presented as a major concession. Results are expected next week.
"According to the reports we've been getting, there has been
large turnout and widespread participation from voters," Darfur
referendum commission head Omar Ali Gemaa told Reuters.
The Darfur conflict began in 2003 when mainly non-Arab
tribes took up arms against the Arab-led government based in the
capital Khartoum, accusing it of discrimination.
According to the United Nations, some 300,000 people have
been killed in Darfur, 4.4 million people need aid and more than
2.5 million have been displaced.
Although violence has eased in recent years, the insurgency
continues and Khartoum has escalated attacks on rebels over the
past year. At least 130,000 people have fled fighting in the
central Jebel Marra area since mid-January alone.
The two main rebel groups fighting in Darfur, the Justice
and Equality Movement and the Sudan Liberation Army, have
accused the government of rigging the vote in its favour, to
keep Darfur split into several states.
They have called on their members to boycott the referendum
and have said a political settlement must come first, warning
that this week's vote will only lead to more violence.
Some who chose not to vote said the referendum would not
address their immediate concerns.
"We're in need of food, water, and protection from
militias...those going hungry aren't concerned with whether
Darfur is a region or state," said 43-year-old Ahmed Adam, a
resident of an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp.
The United States this week expressed "serious concern" over
"inadequate registration" in the referendum. "If held under
current rules and conditions...it will undermine the peace
process now under way," a U.S. State Department statement said.
Others found reason to reunite Darfur into a single state.
"I support Darfur becoming a state and I voted for this,
because the state system offers better services in terms of
education and health," said 21-year-old university student Nadra
al-Tahir.
Analysts and diplomats say the government opposes a unified
Darfur, concerned that this would give the rebels a platform to
push for independence - just as the south successfully did in
2011, taking with it most of the country's oil reserves.
