* Sudan says will settle dispute at heart of conflict
* Rebels say vote will be rigged, students protest
* Fears Darfur could follow south to independence
By Khalid Abdelaziz
El FASHER, Sudan, April 11 Darfuris began voting
on Monday in a referendum on whether to reunite the states of
their arid western region into one entity, a poll that Sudan
says will settle a contentious issue at the heart of the
long-running conflict.
The Sudanese government's decision to split Darfur into
three states in 1994 helped fuel discontent that erupted into
fighting in 2003 - rebels and many from the large Fur tribe said
the break-up allowed Khartoum to divide and rule them.
Sudan, which later split Darfur further into five states,
has presented this week's vote as a major concession. But rebel
and opposition groups have again cried foul, saying the vote
will be rigged and calling on their supporters to boycott it.
Students inside El Fasher University, in the
government-controlled capital of North Darfur state, protested
against the vote and witnesses said similar rallies took place
in at least three refugee camps in Central Darfur state.
"I will not take part in the referendum as the results are
already known. The option of states will win as this is what the
government wants. This referendum is meaningless," said one man
at Abu Shouk refugee camp outside El Fasher, where the turnout
was weak.
Analysts and diplomats say the government opposes a unified
Darfur, concerned that this would give the rebels a platform to
push for independence - just as the south successfully did in
2011, taking with it most of the country's oil reserves.
Turnout was strong in the centre of El Fasher, where
security forces were out in force.
REBEL BOYCOTT
"We came out since morning to give our opinion... I want the
states system, it's best for us," Samia Abkar, a 24-year-old
woman in tattered clothing, told Reuters at a polling centre.
The Darfur conflict began in 2003 when mainly non-Arab
tribes took up arms against the Arab-led government based in the
capital Khartoum, accusing it of discrimination and of
marginalising the area.
According to the United Nations, as many as 300,000 people
have been killed in Darfur, some 4.4 million people need aid and
more than 2.5 million have been displaced.
Although the killings have eased in recent years, the
insurgency continues and Khartoum has sharply escalated attacks
on rebel groups over the past year.
The two main rebel groups fighting in Darfur, the Justice
and Equality Movement and the Sudan Liberation Army, have called
on their followers not to take part in the three-day referendum.
They had called for a political settlement to come first and
have warned that the referendum will only lead to more violence.
South Sudan, roughly the same size as a unified Darfur,
fought the north through decades of civil war until a 2005 peace
deal gave it the right to a referendum on whether to secede.
In 2011, southerners overwhelmingly voted to declare
independence and South Sudan became independent that year though
both countries remain at loggerheads over disputed territories
and other issues while the south has slipped into civil war.
(Writing by Lin Noueihed and Amina Ismail; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)