(Adds details from news conference)
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 9 A government militia in
Sudan's conflict-torn Darfur region has been guilty of killings
and mass rapes of civilians over the past year and a half in two
military campaigns, Human Rights Watch said in a new report
published on Wednesday.
The Darfur conflict began in 2003 when mainly non-Arab
tribes took up arms against the Arab-led government in Khartoum,
accusing it of discrimination. The mass killings of a decade ago
have eased, but the insurgency continues and Khartoum has
sharply escalated attacks on rebel groups over the past year.
HRW pointed the finger at Arab fighters from a government
militia that Western officials and activists say includes many
former members of the feared "Janjaweed" brigades called the
Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
"The RSF has killed, raped and tortured civilians in scores
of villages in an organized, deliberate, and systematic way,"
said Daniel Bekele, HRW's Africa director. He said the
government should disband the RSF and prosecute guilty
commanders and officials.
The findings were based on interviews with 212 victims and
witnesses. The atrocities began in February 2014 and were part
of two government military operations against rebels called
Decisive Summer and Decisive Summer II.
A United Nations-African Union joint peacekeeping mission
known as UNAMID has long faced accusations of failing to do
enough to protect civilians against a government that has been
accused of having a policy of genocide in Darfur, a remote and
barren region of Western Sudan.
Bekele said both the U.N. and AU have been "sitting on their
hands" while the RSF has been on a rampage. He called on UNAMID
to do more to protect civilians.
Speaking to reporters after the report's launch, HRW's
Philippe Bolopion said the U.N. human rights office should
investigate RSF since UNAMID has proven incapable of doing so.
A U.N. peacekeeping official said the HRW report documented
the "devastating effect" of the Decisive Summer operations. He
said UNAMID continues to protect displaced people though it
faces access restrictions across Darfur.
HRW cited the example of January 2015 attacks on Golo, a
town in Jebel Marra. Some 21 people from Golo and nearby
villages interviewed said they witnessed killings, rapes,
beatings and looting. HRW said scores of women at Golo's
hospital were raped.
Late last year Khartoum ordered UNAMID out of Sudan after it
began investigating an alleged mass rape by Sudanese soldiers in
Darfur. The government denies any wrongdoing by either its army
or the RSF.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Andrew Hay and
Richard Chang)