KHARTOUM A rebel group in Sudan's Darfur region said on Monday it has released 49 international peacekeepers it had captured earlier.

"All peacekeepers are free but we are holding three Sudanese accompanying them," said a spokesman for the rebel Justice and Equality Movement (JEM).

The rebels had earlier on Monday said they had captured 52 international UNAMID peacekeepers.

A spokeswoman for UNAMID said the peacekeepers had been allowed to leave but they were staying in the area in north-western Darfur since they did not want to leave three detained civilians behind.

(Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Khalid Abdelaziz)