UNITED NATIONS Feb 14 The U.N. Security Council
warned on Thursday that funding, training, spare parts, weapons
systems and other materiel supplied to Sudan's government could
be used for air strikes in the Darfur region in violation of a
U.N. arms embargo.
The 15-member council expressed concern that "the direct or
indirect supply, sale or transfer of technical assistance and
support ... could be used by the Government of Sudan to support
military aircraft being used in violation" of Darfur sanctions.
The council included the warning in a unanimously adopted
resolution renewing the mandate of a group of experts who
monitor sanctions imposed on Darfur in 2005. The arms embargo
does not ban supplying military hardware, but states must have a
Sudan government guarantee that the arms will not end up in
Darfur.
Mainly African tribes in Darfur - a vast arid region in the
west of Sudan - took up arms against the government in Khartoum
in 2003, complaining of political and economic marginalization.
African Union peacekeepers were deployed in 2006 and replaced in
2008 by a joint AU-U.N. force.
Sudan's U.N. Ambassador Daffa-Alla Elhag Ali Osman told the
Security Council that Sudan intends to cooperate with the panel
of experts, but denied carrying out air strikes in Darfur.
"This is a fallacious claim since we use our air capacities
for purely peaceful purposes," he said on Thursday.
Violence has ebbed from the 2003-04 peak but fighting still
occurs as several rounds of peace talks have failed. The United
Nations has estimated that around 300,000 people have died
during the conflict in Darfur and some 2 million people been
displaced. Khartoum puts the death toll at 10,000.
Fighting flared again at the end of December in Darfur's
Jebel Marra area, prized for its fertile land, and more than
30,000 people have fled the region, the United Nations said.
The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants
for Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir and other senior
officials on charges of masterminding genocide and war crimes in
Darfur. They deny this and refuse to recognize the court.
