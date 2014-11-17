(Adds U.N. statement, background)
KHARTOUM Nov 17 Sudan has refused to let U.N.
and African Union peacekeepers visit a village in the western
Darfur region to investigate allegations of mass rape for the
second time this month, saying it was skeptical about the
motives for the visit.
The United Nations said Sudanese troops initially denied
members of the joint peacekeeping mission, known as UNAMID,
access to Tabit in north Darfur earlier this month.
The force was later allowed to visit the area and said in a
statement on Nov. 10 that it had found no evidence to
substantiate media reports that Sudanese soldiers had raped
about 200 women and girls there.
But after that visit, Australian U.N. Ambassador Gary
Quinlan, president of the Security Council this month, said the
heavy presence of Sudan's military during UNAMID's interviews of
alleged rape victims in Tabit had raised serious concerns.
UNAMID said it intended to conduct further investigations
and patrols in the area.
But Sudan's foreign ministry issued a statement late on
Sunday saying it had denied UNAMID entry to the area because the
mission had sought to bypass Khartoum and had gone directly to
Darfuri authorities for a permit on Saturday.
"Sudan is skeptical about the motives behind the mission's
insistence on a second visit to the Tabit area," the foreign
ministry said.
The United Nations issued a statement on Monday saying that
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was concerned about the fact that
UNAMID was again denied access to Tabit.
"Only a full investigation by UNAMID will help shed light
over these serious allegations," it said. "The Secretary-General
therefore urges the Government of Sudan to grant UNAMID
unfettered access, without further delay, to Tabit and its
population so that these (rape) reports can be verified."
Law and order have collapsed in much of Darfur, where mainly
non-Arab rebels took up arms in 2003 against the Arab-led
government in Khartoum, accusing it of discriminating against
them. UNAMID has been deployed in the region since 2007.
Last month, an internal U.N. review found that UNAMID had
failed to provide U.N. headquarters in New York with full
reports on attacks against civilians and peacekeepers. The
review had been ordered in response to media reports alleging
that UNAMID intentionally covered up details of deadly attacks.
(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, additional reporting by Louis
Charbonneau; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad, Editing by Lin Noueihed,
Andrew Heavens and Ken Wills)