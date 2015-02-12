By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS Feb 12 The United States on
Thursday sharply criticized Sudan for obstructing a United
Nations investigation into what Washington's U.N. envoy said
were credible allegations of mass rape in the conflict-torn
western Darfur region.
Speaking at a meeting of the U.N. Security Council, U.S.
Ambassador Samantha Power referred to a new report by the New
York-based Human Rights Watch, which accused Sudanese soldiers
of raping at least 221 women and girls in the village of Tabit
over the course of three days.
The council, she said, had to rely on investigations by
non-government organizations like HRW because Khartoum had
"systematically denied meaningful access" the U.N.-African Union
peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID).
"To this day, the government of Sudan has shamefully denied
the U.N. the ability to properly investigate this incident," she
told the 15-nation council.
Power was speaking after the council extended for a year the
mandate of a U.N. expert panel that monitors compliance with a
U.N. arms embargo and other Darfur sanctions.
Sudanese Deputy Ambassador Hassan Hamid Hassan dismissed the
HRW report and Power's speech as "a flagrant attempt to level
accusations once again in the Security Council towards my
country."
He added that UNAMID had never blamed Khartoum for any rapes
in the village and the peacekeepers "were not denied access."
Sudan says no one was raped in Tabit.
The United Nations has repeatedly said that UNAMID was
denied access. It has also said that rape has been used as a
weapon of war in Darfur.
HRW's Philippe Bolopion told reporters on Wednesday that the
United Nations that lack of access was no reason for not
conducting an investigation. He said his group spoke with
victims and other credible sources by telephone to gather
evidence.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the U.N. needed full
access to conduct a proper investigation.
During Thursday's council meeting, Power cited the
deterioration of the situation in Darfur and elsewhere in Sudan,
such as South Kordofan, and accused the government of openly
violating the arms embargo.
"For every Tabit we know about, there are so many more
villages that have been the victims of unspeakable atrocities
over the past decade in Darfur," Power added.
The Darfur conflict began in 2003 when mainly non-Arab
tribes took up arms against the Arab-led government in Khartoum,
accusing it of discrimination.
The United Nations says the conflict has taken up to 300,000
lives and displaced millions.
