KHARTOUM Jan 19 Sudan's central bank governor signed on Thursday an agreement with the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development for a $500 million deposit, Sudan's state news agency SUNA reported.

Sudan's economic problems have been building since the south seceded in 2011, taking with it three-quarters of the country's oil output, its main source of foreign currency and government income. SUNA gave no more details on the deal.

