* Rulings may include death sentences against rebel leaders
* Rebel group says does not trust government
By Khalid Abdelaziz
KHARTOUM, Aug 3 Sudan said on Monday it could
freeze court verdicts against armed rebels if they agree to join
national reconciliation talks, a renewed attempt by the
government to end fighting that has long mired the country.
First Vice President Bakri Hassan Saleh told reporters the
freeze on verdicts, which could include death sentences, would
apply for the duration of the talks.
Khartoum has been fighting an insurgency in the southern
provinces of Blue Nile and South Kordofan since 2011, mounted
mostly by former civil war fighters who were left in Sudan after
South Sudan seceded that year.
President Omar al-Bashir called for a national dialogue
early last year but little progress has been made. He also
renewed a general amnesty for armed groups who "truly desire to
return and participate in dialogue".
"We can freeze rulings during the talks period as well as
take any other measures based on consensus," he said.
"But we cannot provide amnesty unless we feel the talks will
succeed because you don't want to grant them amnesty only for
them to pick up guns against you again."
Two leaders and 15 members of the main rebel alliance
against Bashir were sentenced to death in absentia in March
2014.
The most prominent figures are Malik Agar, who was governor
of Blue Nile state before taking up arms, and Yasir Arman, who
stood against Bashir in the 2010 election.
Agar is now head and Arman secretary general of the Sudan
People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), which is active in
Blue Nile and the oil-producing South Kordofan province.
"We do not trust this government that has killed prisoners
of war and peaceful protesters," Jibril Adam, spokesman for the
Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) rebel group, told Reuters.
"We will only participate in dialogue if there are regional
and international guarantees and after prisoners of war are
released," he said.
Saleh said the unrest in Blue Nile and South Kordofan hurt
the economy and served as an excuse for foreign interference. He
said the talks could begin "in the coming days".
Bashir extended his 25-year rule in April when he was
reelected with over 94 percent of votes after most opposition
groups boycotted the poll.
(Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Tom
Heneghan)