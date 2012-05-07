BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
KHARTOUM May 7 Sudan's economy grew 2 percent in the first quarter of this year, the state minister for finance said on Monday.
Abdulrahman Derar said the figure was in line with the government's targets, but did not elaborate on the main drivers for growth. (Writing by Yara Bayoumy)
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding