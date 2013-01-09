ABU DHABI Jan 9 Sudan has secured a $1.5
billion loan guaranteed by Chinese state oil firm China National
Petroleum Corp, it s finance minister said, throwing a lifeline
to the African country battling its worst economic crisis for
decades.
Sudanese Finance Minister Ali Mahmoud said the loan, agreed
on Dec. 31, would come from a Chinese bank, which he declined to
identify. It comes at a crucial time for Sudan which has been
unable to stop a slide in its currency since losing
three-quarters of its oil production when South Sudan seceded in
2011.
Oil was the main revenue source for the budget and for
dollars needed to buy basic food imports such as wheat and
sugar.
China is the country's biggest trading partner apart from
Gulf Arab oil producers and China National Petroleum Corp
(CNPC), which was not immediately available to comment, is the
biggest investor in the oil industry in Sudan and South Sudan.
Sudan has avoided an "Arab spring" revolution that toppled
the rulers of Egypt, Tunisia and Libya but annual inflation
running at 46.5 percent in November has sparked small protests
against the government.
"The $1.5 billion loan will be used to bridge the fiscal gap
and enhance our balance of payments," Mahmoud told Reuters in
Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
He said the loan would help stabilise the Sudanese pound
which has more than halved in value on the key black market
since southern secession in July 2011.
In July, Sudan devalued the official dollar exchange rate to
around 4.4 pounds to end a differential with the black
market rate. But the pound fell further, to 7 pounds to the
dollar in December on the black market, which has become the
reference for import firms as the central bank struggles to
supply dollars.
CHINA INTEREST
China has stayed out of recent tensions between both African
countries which came close to war in April. But Beijing has an
interest in Sudan overcoming its crisis given that it has been
the biggest buyer of South Sudanese oil which has to be exported
through Sudan.
Landlocked South Sudan shut down its output of 350,000
barrels a day a year ago after failing to agree with Sudan over
export fees. Both countries now plan to resume cross-border
flows but need to secure their disputed border first.
CNPC is also helping Sudan to boost its own oil production,
last estimated by the oil ministry at almost 140,000 bpd, but
the output only serves domestic consumption.
An oil industry source said CNPC, China's biggest oil and
gas producer, had done some exploration work in Sudan's Red Sea
but had not found it promising in terms of reserves.
Sudan has been expanding exports of minerals and agriculture
products to offset the loss of oil revenues. It has forecast it
would sell $2.5 billion worth of gold last year, up from $1.5
billion in 2011. China is also a big player in the gold
industry.
"With most of our oil exports gone, we are enhancing
agricultural products exports. This year we are expecting to
export edible oil and will cut imports of sugar by half,"
Mahmoud said.
Last year, Sudan opened a new sugar factory, funded by Gulf
countries, to lower its dependency on imports. But analysts are
sceptical the country will be able to expand its agricultural
exports soon due to mismanagement, outdated technology and
corruption. Much of Sudan's food needs come from abroad.
Mahmoud spoke after the signing ceremony for a $45 million
loan for Sudan from the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF), a pan-Arab
fund based in Abu Dhabi. Since 1997 the fund has granted Sudan
$650 million in total, including the latest loan.
(Additional reporting by Aizhu Chen; Writing by Stanley
Carvalho and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Susan Fenton)