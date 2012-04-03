* Plant delayed by technical reasons
* Boosting sugar production a top priority
KHARTOUM, April 3 Sudan has shelved the launch
of a $1 billion sugar plant, state media said on Tuesday,
delaying a strategic industrial project that was meant to help
the government overcome a severe economic crisis.
The African country is trying to cut food imports that are
stoking inflation. Sudan is undergoing an economic crisis after
losing three-quarters of its oil production -- the lifeline of
the economy -- when South Sudan became independent in July.
Boosting sugar production is a top priority as sugar is the
most important food item for the 32 million Sudanese. Like other
food items the cost of sugar has increased since oil revenues,
the main source for hard currency, has dried up since July. Much
of the sugar is imported.
President Omar Hassan al-Bashir was meant to inaugurate the
White Nile Sugar Co on Thursday but state news agency SUNA said
the launch had been delayed due to "emergency technical
reasons." No new date was given.
Bashir rejected a resignation offer of industry minister
Abdul-Wahab Osman over the delay of one of Sudan's biggest
development projects in the past few years, SUNA said.
Last month, Sudan said the plant would start with an initial
annual output of 150,000 tonnes that would gradually rise to
450,000 within three years as parts of efforts to achieve
self-sufficiency in sugar by 2014.
Kenana Sugar Co, owned by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Sudan, is
the biggest shareholder of the plant apart from Sudanese firms
and two Egyptian investors.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)