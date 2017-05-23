(Adds Egypt foreign ministry reaction)
KHARTOUM/CAIRO May 23 Sudanese President Omar
al-Bashir accused Egypt on Tuesday of supporting rebels at war
with Khartoum, a week ahead of a visit to Cairo by Sudan's
foreign minister that is aimed at easing tensions between the
neighbouring states.
Egypt and Sudan have been at odds in recent months on a
range of issues from disputed land in southern Egypt to trade
restrictions and burdensome visa requirements that have
threatened bilateral commercial ties.
In a speech to Sudanese armed forces, Bashir said Sudan's
military had seized Egyptian armoured vehicles from rebels in
the country's war-torn southern Darfur region.
Egypt's foreign ministry denied supporting the rebels.
"Egypt respects the sovereignty of Sudan over its territory
and has not and will not interfere for a single day to
destabilise Sudan or harm its people," it said in a statement.
Bashir, who is wanted for war crimes by the International
Criminal Court, has been at war with various rebel factions in
three southern regions of Sudan for years.
The United States said earlier this year it would lift
longstanding economic sanctions if Sudan made progress on ending
these conflicts, with an initial review period set to expire in
July.
Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour is expected to
travel to Cairo on May 31 to discuss, among other issues, a
simmering trade dispute that has blocked Egyptian agricultural
imports.
(Reporting by Ali Mirghani; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by
Richard Lough and Gareth Jones)