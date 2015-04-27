(NCP) National Congress Party supporters gather to congratulate Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir during victory celebrations at the (NCP) National Congress Party headquarters in Khartoum April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

KHARTOUM Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir extended his quarter-century in power with landslide election victories for himself and his ruling party, according to results announced on Monday, and dismissed allegations voters were denied any real choice.

The 71-year-old leader of the African oil producer faces a divided and diminished opposition that mostly boycotted the poll held earlier this month.

Bashir took 94.05 percent of votes in the presidential election and his National Congress Party (NCP) won 323 of 426 parliamentary seats, Mukhtar al-Asim, president of the National Election Commission, told a news conference in Khartoum.

Mukhtar put turnout at 46.4 percent, above African Union monitors' estimates of 30-35 percent.

"Voters didn't bother to vote or pay attention because they didn't see it as a real election," said Abdelwahab El-Affendi, a Sudan expert at the University of Westminster in London. "Even for supporters of the government, it wasn't worth their while to go to a polling station because they knew who would win."

Bashir's critics complain of a crackdown on media, civil society and political opposition groups, and the European Union had accused Sudan of failing to hold a genuine national dialogue to ease its conflicts, or to create a "conducive environment" for the elections.

In Washington, State Department spokesman Jeff Rathke said the outcome of the election did not amount to a "credible expression of the will of Sudanese people" given restrictions on political rights and freedoms and the lack of a national dialogue in the lead-up to the vote.

In his victory speech hours after the results were announced, Bashir defended the poll.

"With these elections, the Sudanese people gave the world a lesson in ethics, they gave the world a lesson in integrity," he told cheering supporters.

"We do not accept the supervision or the dictates of others ... Sudan is a free country and we don't accept others' orders."

Bashir told voters during the campaign that only he could steer Sudan away from the chaos engulfing several Arab countries, where he said Western-backed aspirations for democracy had taken priority over stability.

But Sudan is not free of challenges.

It has faced a rebellion in the Darfur region since 2003, and a separate but linked insurgency in Blue Nile and South Kordofan since the secession of South Sudan in 2011.

Bashir is facing charges at the International Criminal Court that he masterminded genocide and other atrocities in his campaign to crush the Darfur revolt. He has denied the charges.

(Additional reporting by Shadi Bushra and Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Michael Georgy and Shadi Bushra; Editing by Yara Bayoumy, Kevin Liffey and Paul Simao)