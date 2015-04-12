By Shadi Bushra and Khalid Abdelaziz
| KHARTOUM, April 13
KHARTOUM, April 13 Sudanese begin voting on
Monday in an election boycotted by the main opposition parties
which looks set to extend President Omar Hassan al-Bashir's more
than 25 years in power.
The presidential and parliamentary polls, held on April
13-15, are the first since Sudan split with the south in 2011,
losing a third of its land and nearly all of its oil production.
Polls open at 8am local time (0500 GMT) and 13 million
people are eligible to vote, according to the National Election
Commission. Initial results are expected in the days after the
polls shut.
The boycotting parties say a clampdown on the opposition,
media and civil society has created an impossible environment to
run against Bashir, who has ruled the country since a 1989
Islamist and army-backed coup.
The European Union, which observed the last, more widely
contested elections in 2010, has criticised the political
environment ahead of the polls.
Bashir has campaigned on improving the economy, in which
inflation and unemployment remain high. He has also promised to
maintain stability, warning against a change in government while
the region is embroiled in violence from Libya to Yemen.
The boycott means voters are left to choose between Bashir's
National Congress Party (NCP) or a handful of relatively new
groups. Government critics say these form a token opposition
that does not differ from the NCP on core issues such as
security and the economy.
Late on Saturday in Omdurman city, across the Nile from the
capital Khartoum, a person distributed fliers telling voters to
"boycott the blood election", and a similar campaign has played
out over the Internet.
On the ground, security forces are tackling insurgencies in
Darfur and along the border with South Sudan.
One of the largest rebel groups, the Sudan People's
Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) said last week it captured a
truckload of ballots in the war-torn South Kordofan state as
part of its campaign to prevent polling from taking place.
The government declined to confirm or deny the incident, but
has said there will be no voting in South Kordofan unless
security improved.
On Sunday, witnesses said anti-government protests broke out
in the eastern city of Port Sudan on the Red Sea, as well as in
camps for displaced people in Darfur.
(editing by Sylvia Westall and David Evans)