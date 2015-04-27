* Bashir and ruling party easily win elections
* Criticism from EU; main opposition parties boycotted vote
* Bashir defends polls' legitimacy, lashes out at critics
By Khalid Abdelaziz
KHARTOUM, April 27 Sudanese President Omar
Hassan al-Bashir extended his quarter-century in power with
landslide election victories for himself and his ruling party,
according to results announced on Monday, and dismissed
allegations voters were denied any real choice.
The 71-year-old leader of the African oil producer faces a
divided and diminished opposition that mostly boycotted the poll
held earlier this month.
Bashir took 94.05 percent of votes in the presidential
election and his National Congress Party (NCP) won 323 of 426
parliamentary seats, Mukhtar al-Asim, president of the National
Election Commission, told a news conference in Khartoum.
Mukhtar put turnout at 46.4 percent, above African Union
monitors' estimates of 30-35 percent.
"Voters didn't bother to vote or pay attention because they
didn't see it as a real election," said Abdelwahab El-Affendi, a
Sudan expert at the University of Westminster in London. "Even
for supporters of the government, it wasn't worth their while to
go to a polling station because they knew who would win."
Bashir's critics complain of a crackdown on media, civil
society and political opposition groups, and the European Union
had accused Sudan of failing to hold a genuine national dialogue
to ease its conflicts, or to create a "conducive environment"
for the elections.
In Washington, State Department spokesman Jeff Rathke said
the outcome of the election did not amount to a "credible
expression of the will of Sudanese people" given restrictions on
political rights and freedoms and the lack of a national
dialogue in the lead-up to the vote.
In his victory speech hours after the results were
announced, Bashir defended the poll.
"With these elections, the Sudanese people gave the world a
lesson in ethics, they gave the world a lesson in integrity," he
told cheering supporters.
"We do not accept the supervision or the dictates of others
... Sudan is a free country and we don't accept others' orders."
Bashir told voters during the campaign that only he could
steer Sudan away from the chaos engulfing several Arab
countries, where he said Western-backed aspirations for
democracy had taken priority over stability.
But Sudan is not free of challenges.
It has faced a rebellion in the Darfur region since 2003,
and a separate but linked insurgency in Blue Nile and South
Kordofan since the secession of South Sudan in 2011.
Bashir is facing charges at the International Criminal Court
that he masterminded genocide and other atrocities in his
campaign to crush the Darfur revolt. He has denied the charges.
