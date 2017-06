KHARTOUM Oct 23 A huge fire broke out after a loud explosion on Tuesday night at an arms factory in Sudan's capital Khartoum, a Reuters witness said.

Soldiers blocked roads to the factory where more explosions took place as firefighters tried to contain the blaze, a Reuters reporter at the scene in southern Khartoum said.

The state-linked Sudanese Media Centre said the fire and explosions had occurred at the Yarmouk ammunition factory.