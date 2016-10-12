NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Soap operas
could be a powerful new tool in changing attitudes around female
genital cutting, researchers said on Wednesday, following a
study in Sudan where the ritual remains deeply entrenched.
The social scientists said their findings suggest that using
popular entertainment could be an effective alternative to
harsher approaches like criminalisation in persuading
communities to abandon the harmful practice.
"(Our results) show that entertainment can be used to change
cultural attitudes toward genital cutting," said Charles
Efferson, a senior researcher at the University of Zurich in
Switzerland.
Worldwide, more than 200 million girls and women are thought
to be affected by female genital cutting or mutilation (FGM),
which involves the partial or total removal of the external
genitalia.
Many see cutting as a sign of purity and a prerequisite for
marriage, while uncut girls risk ostracisation.
But the scientists, writing in the journal Nature, said that
viewers of a soap opera in which the protagonists gave up
cutting had afterwards shown more positive attitudes towards
uncut girls.
"People like to be entertained basically," co-author
Efferson told a news conference.
The team of Swiss and Sudanese researchers produced four
movies about an extended family in rural Sudan and showed them
to thousands of villagers in more than 120 communities.
The films shared the same plot, mixing love and intrigue,
but varied on how the protagonists dealt with the issue of
cutting.
The characters argued over the practice, questioning the
cultural belief that it raises a woman's marriage prospects or
ensures good morals.
Viewers' attitudes were measured immediately after watching
the film and a week later.
World leaders have pledged to end FGM which can cause
serious health problems and has been internationally condemned
as a human rights violation.
But the ritual remains prevalent across a swathe of Africa
and in pockets of the Middle East and Asia.
In Sudan, 87 percent of girls and women aged 15 to 49 years
have undergone female genital cutting, according to U.N. data.
The scientists said messages embedded in popular
entertainment could potentially reach a broad cross-section of
the population in contrast to documentaries which mainly reached
those already amenable to the message.
Efferson said "heavy-handed" methods risked driving the
practice underground. If communities felt outside views were
being imposed on them this could provoke a backlash and even
increase cutting, he added.
