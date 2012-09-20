ADDIS ABABA, Sept 20 Sudan's armed forces have
clashed with rebels and seized an area close to the disputed
border with South Sudan, a state-linked news website said,
fuelling uncertainty over the final stage of peace talks between
the former civil war adversaries.
The African Union is trying to hammer out a border security
agreement between Sudan and South Sudan which would allow the
resumption of oil exports crucial to both nations' economies.
A deal is needed by the weekend to avert sanctions from the
U.N. Security Council.
The African neighbours came close to war in April in the
worst outbreak of violence since South Sudan seceded from Sudan
in July 2011 under a peace deal that ended decades of civil war.
Diplomats said there has been progress after two weeks of
talks but no breakthrough yet on setting up a demilitarized
buffer zone at the unmarked border, much of which is disputed.
Sudan accuses South Sudan of supporting rebels of the Sudan
People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-North) which has been
fighting the army in South Kordofan and nearby Blue Nile state
for more than a year. Both states border South Sudan.
Sudan's armed forces seized the area of Sarkam in south
western Blue Nile on Wednesday, killing and wounding a large
number of rebels, army spokesman al-Sawarmi Khalid told the
state-linked Sudanese Media Center (SMC) late on Wednesday.
"After the operation the armed forces started securing the
area and cleansed it on a large scale," said Khalid, adding that
some soldiers were wounded during the fighting.
SPLM-North spokesman Arnu Lodi could not confirm the
fighting.
"I need to check first with the troops on the ground," he
told Reuters.
South Sudan officials could not immediately be reached for
comment.
SUMMIT
Western and African diplomats hope to wrap up talks in
Ethiopia at the weekend with a summit between Sudan's President
Omar Hassan al-Bashir and his southern counterpart Salva Kiir.
Bashir has agreed to go to Addis Ababa on Sunday but
officials in the southern delegation say Kiir's attendance will
be only confirmed if there is a breakthrough at the security
talks.
Leaders of the SPLM-North are also negotiating with Sudan in
non-direct talks in Ethiopia over a political solution in South
Kordofan and Blue Nile but diplomats see no real progress.
The SPLM-North is part of an alliance with three rebel
groups from Sudan's western Darfur region which wants to topple
Bashir.
The United Nations, African Union and Arab League brokered a
deal between Sudan and the SPLM-North last month to allow
much-needed aid into rebel-held areas in both states. Fighting
has displaced more than 600,000 people in both states.
But the agreement has not been implemented yet as Sudan and
the U.N. have been unable to agree on how to deliver aid.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Khalid Abdelaziz, Editing by
Belinda Goldsmith)