ADDIS ABABA, Sept 20 Sudan hopes to reach a
broad agreement with South Sudan to end all hostilities at a
presidents' summit in Ethiopia at the weekend, officials said on
Thursday, despite new fighting between the army and rebels in
Sudan's borderlands.
Diplomats said there has been progress after two weeks of
African Union-brokered talks between the neighbouring countries,
but no breakthrough yet on setting up a demilitarized buffer
zone at the unmarked border, much of which is disputed.
Western and African diplomats hope to conclude negotiations
at the weekend with a summit on Sunday between Sudan's President
Omar Hassan al-Bashir and his southern counterpart, Salva Kiir.
"I believe Bashir and Salva Kiir will be here to achieve
something for the people of their countries ... We hope they
will succeed and sign an agreement," Abdelrahman Sir al-Khatim,
a senior member of Sudan's delegation, told reporters on the
sidelines of the talks.
Last month, Sudan and South Sudan reached an interim deal to
restart southern oil exports through the north but Sudan insists
on a border security deal first, which both parties are trying
to hammer out at this latest round of negotiations.
Unless the two countries reach a comprehensive peace deal by
a Sept. 22 deadline, they risk incurring sanctions from the
United Nations Security Council.
The African neighbours came close to war in April in the
worst outbreak of violence since South Sudan seceded from Sudan
in July 2011 under a peace deal that ended decades of civil war.
Sudan would only sign a deal that covers all issues left
over from South Sudan's secession such as oil transit fees and
border security, said Khatim, who is Sudan's ambassador in
Ethiopia.
South Sudan says Kiir's attendance will be only confirmed if
there is a breakthrough at the security talks, but diplomats say
the president will find it hard not to show up after he was
officially invited by Ethiopia.
NEW FIGHTING
Fighting continued in the border area on Wednesday. Sudan's
army said it had clashed with rebels in Blue Nile state and
seized the area of Sarkam close to the border to South Sudan.
Sudan accuses South Sudan of supporting rebels of the Sudan
People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-North) which has been
fighting the army in Blue Nile and nearby South Kordofan state
for more than a year. Both states border South Sudan.
"After the operation the armed forces started securing the
area and cleansed it on a large scale," army spokesman
al-Sawarmi Khalid told the state-linked Sudanese Media Center
(SMC) late on Wednesday.
SPLM-North spokesman Arnu Lodi could not confirm the
fighting. South Sudan officials could not immediately be reached
for comment.
Leaders of SPLM-North are also negotiating with Sudan in
non-direct talks in Ethiopia over a political solution in South
Kordofan and Blue Nile, but diplomats see no real progress.
Kamal Obeid, head of Sudan's delegation dealing with
SPLM-North, said talks were ongoing, adding Sudan still insisted
that South Sudan cut any ties with the SPLM-North.
Juba denies any links with the group, which is in alliance
with rebel operations from Sudan's western Darfur region which
want to topple Bashir.
The United Nations, African Union and Arab League brokered a
deal between Sudan and SPLM-North last month to allow
much-needed aid into rebel-held areas in both states. Fighting
has displaced more than 600,000 people in both states.
But the agreement has not been implemented yet as Sudan and
the U.N. have been unable to agree on how to deliver aid.
