KHARTOUM Jan 14 Sudan's army fought
rebels in the oil-producing state of South Kordofan last week,
both sides said on Saturday.
The rebels said they had killed nine government troops, but
the army denied this.
Fighting has taken place since last June in South Kordofan
between the Sudanese army and rebels from the northern wing of
the Sudan People's Liberation Movement, who want to topple the
Khartoum government.
Clashes spread to neighbouring Blue Nile state, which also
borders newly independent South Sudan, in September.
The violence has already forced about 417,000 people to flee
their homes, more than 80,000 of them to South Sudan, the United
Nations estimates.
Both Blue Nile and South Kordofan contain large groups who
sided with the south in a decades-long civil war, and who say
they continue to face persecution inside Sudan since South Sudan
seceded in July.
The SPLM is now the ruling party in the independent south
and denies supporting SPLM-North rebels across the border.
The SPLM-North rebels said they had killed nine soldiers,
destroyed three tanks and seized military equipment in clashes
at Tees near the southern border on Monday. They also seized
three army vehicles in another attack in the same area on
Tuesday, they said in a statement.
Army spokesman Sawarmi Khalid Saad confirmed military
operations had taken place in the town of Tees to reopen a road
but denied any soldiers had been killed.
"These areas are under army control," he said.
Events in South Kordofan and Blue Nile are difficult to
verify because aid groups and foreign journalists are banned
from areas where fighting takes place.
SPLM-North is one of a number of rebel movements in
underdeveloped border areas who say they are fighting to
overthrow Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir and end what
they see as the dominance of the Khartoum political elite.
Sudan and South Sudan, who still have to resolve a range of
issues including the sharing of oil revenues, regularly trade
accusations of supporting insurgencies on each other's
territory.
Their armed forces clashed at Jau in a region claimed by both
sides last month in a rare direct confrontation.
Locals have faced air raids and sporadic ground fighting,
according to rights groups and refugees, although Sudan denies
it is bombing civilian areas.
