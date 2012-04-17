* Sudan says it will recapture Heglig very soon
By Yara Bayoumy and Alexander Dziadosz
NAIROBI/KHARTOUM, April 17 Sudan said on Tuesday
the cost of a full-blown conflict with South Sudan would not
deter it from recapturing the disputed Heglig oilfield, and that
newly tapped oilfields would help to sustain its struggling
economy.
South Sudan took control of the contested oil-producing
Heglig region last week, prompting Sudan's parliament to brand
its former civil war foe an "enemy" on Monday and to call for a
swift recapture of the flat savanna region.
Both countries' faltering economies are likely to be
important factors in the conflict's outcome.
"Despite the high cost of the war, despite the destruction
that the war can cause ... our options are very limited. We can
tolerate some sacrifice, until we can liberate our land,"
Sudan's ambassador to Kenya, Kamal Ismail Saeed, said.
"So from our side, yes, it is expensive but that doesn't
deter us or that doesn't stop us from exerting all effort to
liberate our land," he told reporters in Nairobi.
"We have been in war without oil for several years and we
survived ... As a matter of fact ... the good news (is) we have
developed other sources and fields of oil and that will really
compensate our loss."
Fighting over oil payments and territory has withered the
combined crude output of both countries.
The Heglig field is vital to Sudan's economy because it
accounted for half the 115,000 barrels per day output that
remained in its control when South Sudan seceded in July. The
field's output has stopped due to the fighting, officials say.
The landlocked South had already closed its 350,000 bpd
output after failing to agree how much it should pay to export
via Sudan's pipelines, a Red Sea port and other facilities.
The latest clashes have also dampened hopes that Sudan and
South Sudan can reach a deal soon on disputed issues such as
demarcation of their 1,800-km (1,200-mile) border, division of
debt and the status of citizens in each other's territory.
The loss of Heglig, a shock to many Sudanese, has also
stirred tensions in the north. Sudan's interior minister said on
Tuesday the police college had dismissed its South Sudanese
students after "their violation of police regulations and their
celebration of the occupation of Heglig".
U.N. human rights chief Navi Pillay said she was alarmed by
the South's "unwarranted" occupation of Heglig and urged both
sides to halt the violence, including the North's bombing
campaign against the South.
"I condemn the indiscriminate aerial bombing by Sudanese
forces in civilian areas in South Sudan, including in Mayom and
Bentiu in Unity State, resulting in the deaths of at least 8
civilians and many injuries since Saturday," she said in a
statement.
"In the past week we have seen an intensification of the use
of Antonovs as well as jetfighters dropping bombs and launching
rocket attacks, including in areas dangerously close to the
offices of international organisations. Such deplorable attacks
must stop immediately."
South Sudan's military (SPLA) spokesman said its positions
were bombed on Monday, but no clashes were reported on Tuesday.
"We are aware they are trying to advance, and the SPLA is
ready to receive them," spokesman Philip Aguer said, describing
the conflict as a "limited war". Sudan's army spokesman was not
immediately available to comment.
NEW OILFIELDS
Saeed insisted Khartoum could weather the latest conflict,
which has sent food prices soaring and hit the currency as
officials try to make up for the sudden loss in revenues.
He said production from new fields in the west of the
Kordofan region, in Darfur and in the states of White Nile and
Blue Nile would offset much of the loss of Heglig's output.
"We used to produce 115,000 barrels a day before the attack,
we lost about 40,000, and now we'll get another 30,000."
South Sudan insists Heglig is rightfully part of the South
and says it will not withdraw its troops unless the United
Nations deploys a neutral force to monitor a ceasefire. Saeed
said that was unacceptable.
"They have two options: either to withdraw very quickly or
withdraw. We will reserve the right to use all means at our
access to kick them out of there, and we will do it," he said.
"They will be thrown out of there very soon."
Pillay and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon expressed
alarm over reports of a buildup of militia forces in the
disputed Abyei border region.
The U.N. statement did not say where the reports were from
or give details but called it a violation of a June agreement in
which both sides said they would withdraw forces from the area.
Ban called on Khartoum to "ensure the full and immediate
withdrawal of these elements from the area".
Abyei, which is prized for its fertile grazing land and
produces some oil, was a major battleground during Sudan's civil
war and is symbolically potent for both sides. Both countries
lay claim to it.
Khartoum seized Abyei in May last year after a southern
attack on an army convoy, triggering an exodus of tens of
thousands of civilians. The Security Council authorised the
deployment of 3,800 U.N. peacekeepers in Abyei in June.
Some 2 million people died in Sudan's civil war, waged for
all but a few years between 1955 and 2005 over conflicts of
ideology, ethnicity, oil and religion.
(Additional reporting by Louis Charbonneau at the United
Nations and Tom Miles in Geneva; Writing by Yara Bayoumy and
Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Jon Hemming)