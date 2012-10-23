(Corrects toll to two children dead, eight people wounded)

KHARTOUM Oct 23 Two children were killed and eight other civilians were wounded when rebels shelled the main city of the oil-producing South Kordofan state on Tuesday, the Sudanese army said.

Army spokesman al-Sawarmi Khalid told Reuters rebels had shelled an army garrison outside Kadugli but some shells had landed inside the city.

He said the army had launched an operation to "cleanse" the areas of rebels outside Kadugli a few days ago, without giving details. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Kevin Liffey)