KHARTOUM, Sept 22 Sudan will host a business
conference with German firms to boost economic ties with
Europe's largest economy, state media said on Sunday, the second
such event between Berlin and the isolated African country this
year.
Sudan is trying to attract more investment to overcome an
economic crisis after losing most oil reserves with South
Sudan's secession in 2011. Most Western firms shun the country
due to a U.S. trade embargo over Sudan's human rights record.
The Khartoum conference, from Oct. 28 to 31, is likely to
irk human rights activists who criticized Berlin for inviting
top Sudanese officials to a similar forum in January.
The Berlin event had been open to South Sudan, but Juba only
sent its ambassador in Berlin to avoid contact with arch foe
Sudan at time of bilateral tensions, diplomats said. Sudan had
sent a high-level delegation to Berlin.
The conference is organized by German and Sudanese business
groups with support from both governments, according the to
German-African Business Association.
While foreign investors in Sudan often complain of a massive
dollar scarcity and shrinking state infrastructure projects, the
Berlin-based association painted a much brighter picture.
"Sudan's economic perspectives have developed positively
recently. ... The economy has been recovering since southern
secession," the German-African Business Association said on its
website. It cited opportunities for German firms as Sudan
planned to expand its oil, gas and mining sectors.
Most Western countries have only limited ties to Sudan.
President Omar Hassan al-Bashir faces charges of war crimes in
Darfur at the International Criminal Court.
