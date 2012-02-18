KHARTOUM Feb 18 Sudan has secured a
five-year delay on its debts to China, the finance minister said
on Saturday, part of efforts to make up for the loss of revenues
from the oil-producing south.
Ali Mahmoud also told reporters the United States had
offered Sudan more debt forgiveness if it meets conditions
including bringing peace to its southern border regions.
Sudan had also exported some $400 million worth of gold so
far this year, he said.
Sudan has been facing a severe economic crisis since South
Sudan declared independence in July, taking with it about three
quarters of the country's oil output, the lifeblood of both
economies. ID:nL5E8DH3QB]
The loss of southern oil fields hit foreign currency
inflows, fuelling inflation. Officials have said the country can
make up for the loss of crude by boosting exports of
agricultural commodities and minerals.
Mahmoud said China - a major investor in oil, construction
and other sectors of the Sudanese economy - had agreed to
postpone Sudan's debt in light of the loss of revenues.
"We've succeeded in convincing China to delay its debts for
a period of five years," he said, without saying how much debt
that included. "We told them we were previously paying from oil
revenues and now we don't have oil revenues."
Sudan's external debt amounts to about $38 billion.
It exported 7.2 tonnes of gold at a value of $55 million per
tonne between Jan. 1 and Feb. 15 of this year, Mahmoud said.
Gold output can be hard to verify in Sudan because much of
it comes from individual prospectors rather than from regular
mines, industry executives say.
U.S. officials had proposed $2.4 billion of debt forgiveness
for Sudan under the 2013 budget and had offered to work with
international bodies to forgive more if Sudan met conditions
including securing peace in southern border states and in
Darfur, Mahmoud said.
Rebels and government forces have been fighting in the South
Kordofan and Blue Nile states, along the border with South
Sudan, since last year. A separate insurgency has raged in the
western Darfur region since 2003.
The United States has maintained trade sanctions on Sudan
since 1997, deterring investment by many Western firms.
The U.S. special envoy to Sudan is due to visit Khartoum
this week.
The central bank said last week it had sold 6.5
tonnes of gold for more than $300 million since January, and was
increasing dollar supplies to local banks to stop a slide of the
Sudanese pound.