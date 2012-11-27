* Sudan boosts gold to offset loss of most oil reserves
* Sudan, Saudi Arabia to tap gold, copper in Red Sea
By Ulf Laessing
KHARTOUM, Nov 27 Sudan expects to produce around
50 tonnes of gold this year, earning $2.5 billion, its mining
minister said, as the country seeks to offset the loss of most
oil reserves when South Sudan became independent last year.
Sudan is boosting production of gold and other minerals to
gain new sources of state income and of foreign currency needed
to fund imports. Output of 50 tonnes could potentially make it
Africa's third largest gold miner behind South Africa and Ghana,
and push it into the top 15 producers globally.
Mining Minister Kamal Abdellatif also said production at a
joint project with Saudi Arabia to tap gold, silver and copper
reserves in the Red Sea between the two countries would probably
start in 2014.
Inside Sudan, the government has already licensed more than
85 companies to explore for gold in more than 120 locations,
Abdellatif told an Arab mining conference in Khartoum on
Tuesday.
Seven firms had reached the production stage so far and the
number would double by the end of the year, he added.
"Till yesterday we reached 41 tonnes of gold," Abdellatif
told reporters on the conference sidelines. He said that in
2013, gold production would be similar to this year's projected
level of around 50 tonnes.
In 2011, Sudan earned around $1.5 billion from the export of
33.7 tonnes.
Oil used to be the main source for the budget, bringing in
around $5 billion a year, until South Sudan gained independence
in July 2011, taking with it three quarters of oil production
although Khartoum still controls the export routes to the coast.
Unlike oil, most of the known gold reserves at the time of
the Arab African country's division were in the north and, while
there are gold deposits in the south, there is little data.
Sudan's gold output is small compared with players such as
South Africa as Western firms have long neglected the country
due to U.S. sanctions and deposits tend to be in remote places.
But with high gold prices more companies are coming.
Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris this year bought Canada's La
Mancha Resources, which together with the government
runs Sudan's biggest gold mine, Ariab Mining Co.
It is currently investing to tap deeper deposits after
reserves closer to the surface have been exhausted, which
explains why Sudan expects output only to stay flat next year.
Sudan also would produce around 50,000 tonnes of chrome this
year, Abdellatif said.
VERY RICH
On the Red Sea project with Saudi Arabia, now in the
exploration stage, he said initial output of 3 to 4 tonnes of
gold a year was possible.
"It's very rich. The deposit is more than 150, 160 tonnes of
gold and more than 1 million tonnes of copper," he said.
Saudi Arabian Petroleum and Mining Minister Ali al-Naimi,
who attended the conference, confirmed the cooperation. "It has
already started," he said, declining to give forecasts.
Saudi firm Manafa International is the main investor in the
project, for which it has formed a joint venture with Canadian
company Diamond Fields International. Special drill
ships will be required to extract the minerals thought to be
2,000 metres below sea level.
The government has given conflicting data on Sudan's gold
production which is hard to verify as much comes from half a
million artisan seekers, part of whose output is smuggled
abroad. Analysts have dismissed forecasts of 70 tonnes output
for 2011 made by the previous mining minister Abdelgabi Gailani
Ahmed.
The central bank has tried to end smuggling of gold to major
markets such as Dubai by buying up gold from local traders, even
above market prices, according to industry sources.