KHARTOUM, Sept 19 Sudan opened its first gold
refinery on Wednesday as it seeks to improve the quality of its
rising gold exports and offset the economic damage inflicted by
the loss of most of its oil revenues.
The country is increasing its gold production after losing
three quarters of its oil output when South Sudan became
independent in July last year.
The government hopes the new refinery in the capital
Khartoum will help it to produce gold to international standards
and reduce the amount of gold smuggling to overseas markets such
as Dubai. Producers would receive more money for the
higher-quality gold, thereby reducing the incentive to smuggle.
The refinery will have a daily production capacity of 900kg
of gold and 200kg of silver, its head Mohamed Osman al-Zubeir
said at the opening ceremony. This more than doubles the
previous forecast for the refinery's annual gold capacity, to
328 tonnes from 150 tonnes
Sudan hopes to sell gold worth up to $3 billion this year,
double last year's gold revenue. Central bank governor Mohamed
Kheir al-Zubeir told said on Wednesday that had sold 58 tonnes
of gold worth $2.6 billion over the past 16 months.
Though Sudan has great mining potential, it is hard to
verify overall production figures because unofficial gold
seekers account for a large part of the country's gold industry.
