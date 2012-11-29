KHARTOUM Nov 29 Sudan's new gold refinery has
built up a daily production capacity of 900 kilograms, two
months after it was launched, state news agency SUNA said on
Thursday.
Sudan is boosting its production of gold and other minerals
to tap new sources for foreign currency after losing
three-quarters of its oil output when South Sudan became
independent in July last year. Oil used to contribute more than
50 percent of state revenues.
The government hopes a new refinery in the capital Khartoum
will produce gold to international standards and help reduce the
amount of ore smuggled overseas to places such as Dubai.
Producers would receive more money for the higher quality gold,
reducing the incentive to smuggle.
The refinery has a gold production capacity of 900 kilograms
per day or 270 tonnes annually, SUNA said. The refinery also
produces silver for which the agency gave no figure.
Sudan expects to produce 50 tonnes of gold worth $2.5
billion this year, after $1.5 billion last year, its mining
minister told an Arab mining conference on Tuesday
.
He also said that Sudan wanted to start cooperating with
neighbouring countries to offer them refine their gold in the
Khartoum refinery due to its large capacities.
Eritrea, where industry experts say traders also smuggle
gold out of the country to major gold markets, wanted to work
together with Sudan in the area of refining, SUNA said on
Thursday, without giving details.
Though Sudan has great mining potential, it is hard to
verify overall production figures because unofficial gold
seekers account for a large part of the gold industry.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Jan Paschal)