ROME Feb 8 Conflict, population
displacement and high food prices mean millions of people in
South Sudan face hunger this year, two U.N. food agencies said
on Wednesday.
The number of people with insecure food supplies has risen
to 4.7 million in 2012 from 3.3 million in 2011, a report by the
Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and World Food Programme
(WFP) said.
Of those, about one million people are severely food
insecure, and that number could double if fighting continues and
prices keep rising, the report said.
"This is a rapidly approaching crisis that the world cannot
afford to ignore," said WFP country director Chris Nikoi.
South Sudan became independent in July under a 2005 peace
agreement with its former civil war foe, Khartoum, but has been
struggling to tackle economic turmoil and contain tribal and
rebel violence which has killed thousands.
National cereal production in 2011 was 25 percent lower than
average for the last five years and the cereal deficit for 2012
is estimated at almost half the country's total consumption
needs for the year, the report found.
There is also significantly increased demand for food from
South Sudanese returning from the north and people displaced by
conflict, the agencies said.
The closure of border crossings linking South Sudan to Sudan
has disrupted the supply of commodities. High fuel costs and the
depreciation of the South Sudanese pound have also contributed
to steep food inflation.
The report follows a FAO-WFP mission to South Sudan in
October and November 2011.
WFP is aiming to reach 2.7 million people with food aid, but
estimates its funding shortfall at $160 million.
FAO wants to provide agricultural support to revive
production for the next crop season that starts in April, and is
seeking $23 million in donor support.
