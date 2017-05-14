DOHA May 14 Western diplomats shunned the
opening ceremony of a conference in Qatar on Sunday attended by
Sudan's president, who is wanted for war crimes by the
International Criminal Court (ICC).
Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who came to power in Sudan in a 1989
Islamist and military-backed coup, has continued to travel
abroad since the ICC charged him with genocide and crimes
against humanity in 2008.
But his appearance on a list of speakers at a humanitarian
conference in Doha on Sunday attended by the deputy head of the
United Nations prompted the U.S., Canadian and Australian
ambassadors to boycott the event, according to two Western
diplomats in Doha.
Spokespeople for the three embassies did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Three European diplomats who attended the event said they
walked out before Bashir addressed the Doha Forum attended by
the Gulf state's emir and U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina
Mohammed.
"The Sudanese president is wanted by the ICC so it would not
be appropriate to be present for his remarks," said one of the
diplomats.
A UN official in Doha declined to comment on Bashir's
attendance but said that the U.N. had attended the conference
for over a decade in a "spirit of cooperation".
Qatar, which has brokered peace agreements in Sudan, is not
a signatory to the Rome Statute that established the ICC, a
court that has no means of enforcing its arrest warrant on its
own and relies instead on states to do so.
Bashir denies the charges against him. Many African and Arab
states, along with Sudan's key ally China, have called for the
warrant to be suspended.
In March U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad
al Hussein said Jordan had broken its treaty obligations by
hosting Bashir..
Sudan is seen as having drawn closer to Sunni Muslim Gulf
states since it sent hundreds of Sudanese soldiers to Yemen in
2015 to bolster the mostly Gulf Arab alliance fighting the
Iran-allied Houthi movement.
(Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Andrew Bolton)