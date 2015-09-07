(Corrects date in headline to August.)
KHARTOUM, Sept 7 Sudan's inflation rate fell to
11.3 percent in August from 14.1 percent in July, the Central
Statistics Office said on Monday.
Prices soared in Sudan after South Sudan seceded in 2011,
taking with it three-quarters of the country's oil output, the
main source of foreign currency used to support the Sudanese
pound and to pay for food and other imports.
Cuts in fuel subsidies introduced in 2013 also pushed up
inflation, but their effects have since begun to ease.
The latest decline in inflation has come as the price of oil
and other commodities fell, aided by a favourable comparison
with the high inflation rate of 46.4 percent during August 2014,
a statement from the Central Statistics Office said on Monday.
Sudan's inflation reached 46.8 percent in July 2014 as the
price of consumer goods and services surged, but the rate
declined as the effect of the 2013 fuel subsidy cuts
eased. ID:nL6N0T25D3]
As an oil importer, Sudan is also benefiting from the 50
percent fall in global oil prices since June last year.
Sudan's Omar Hassan al-Bashir was re-elected president in
April. His party claimed credit for pulling the economy out of a
tailspin after the South's secession.
