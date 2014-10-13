KHARTOUM Oct 13 Sudan's annual inflation rate
fell slightly to 39.2 percent in September from 46.4 percent the
previous month, the Central Statistics Office said on Monday.
Inflation also fell in August after months of steadily
rising rates.
Prices have soared in Sudan since South Sudan seceded in
2011, taking with it three-quarters of the country's oil output
-- the main source of the foreign currency used to support the
Sudanese pound and pay for food and other imports.
The rising cost of living is causing social unrest.
Austerity measures and government plans to cut fuel subsidies
prompted protests last year in which dozens were killed and
hundreds were injured.
