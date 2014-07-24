CAIRO, July 24 A Sudanese Salafi group in a
statement on Thursday endorsed the Islamic State militant group
that declared a caliphate after it swept through northern Iraq
last month.
"Our Brothers in the Islamic State ... announcing an
inclusive caliphate is a good job," said Sudan's Al-Attasam
belKetab wa al-Sunna, which broke from Sudan's Muslim
Brotherhood in 1991 to establish a stricter Islamist movement.
"We announce our support to this blessed step," added the
Salafi group, which had called for a boycott of 2010
presidential and parliamentary elections because they were based
on a secular constitution.
Sudan has been led for 25 years by President Omar Hassan
al-Bashir, who came to power by a coup orchestrated by senior
Muslim Brotherhood members. They later abandoned him and called
for more reforms and freedoms.
More than half a million Iraqis have been displaced across
the country since June 10, when the north's biggest city, Mosul,
fell to Sunni insurgents who have harried Iraq's majority
Shi'ite, Christians and other religious and ethnic minorities
that have co-existed for hundreds of years.
(Reporting by Ali Abdelaty, editing by G Crosse)