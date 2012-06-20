KHARTOUM Sudanese authorities have released an Agence France-Presse correspondent after detaining him at a Khartoum university that has been the site of anti-austerity protests, the news agency said on Wednesday.

Sudan has seen a string of small demonstrations, many staged by students, over the last few days against planned government spending cuts to combat an economic crisis.

British national Simon Martelli was detained around midday on Tuesday while taking pictures and talking to students at the University of Khartoum, AFP reported. It said he was held for more than 12 hours without charge.

Officials at the security services and the foreign ministry were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Angus MacSwan)