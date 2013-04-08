KHARTOUM, April 8 Dozens of journalists and
Sudan's national press body protested against the dismissal of
the editor of one of the country's biggest independent
newspapers by the security service, staging a rare challenge to
the dominant security apparatus.
On Thursday, Al-Nour Ahmed al-Nour, editor of al-Sahafa
newspaper, said security agents came to his office to order him
to leave his job after accusing him of insulting one of their
colleagues.
Nour has stopped working since then, and the newspaper, one
of Sudan's oldest, has removed his name from the masthead.
On Monday, more than 70 journalists staged a sit-in in front
of the newspaper's head office in central Khartoum to demand the
security service reinstate Nour as editor, witnesses told
Reuters.
The reporters, which were from different newspapers, held
placards reading: "No to security censorship of newspapers" and
"No to suspension of journalists", they said.
In a separate action, the National Press Council, a
quasi-official body which is in charge of licensing newspapers
and has little power, called on the presidency to reverse Nour's
dismissal.
"The council considers it (the dismissal) as one of the
forms of direct interference of the security services in its
duties ... apart from the suspension of some papers and the
censorship of others," the council said in a statement late on
Sunday.
Sudanese journalists complain of frequent restrictions, even
though censorship was officially abolished in the Arab-African
country in 2009.
The security service, which was not available for comment,
often bans distribution of entire editions to inflict financial
losses on newspapers as punishment for critical coverage,
journalists say.
Sudan's constitution guarantees press freedom but editors
say the security service expect them to clear main stories
before publication every day.
(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Ulf Laessing in
Cairo; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)