KHARTOUM Jan 2 A Kenyan Airways plane
with 56 passengers on board made an emergency landing in the
Sudanese capital, Khartoum, after an engine caught fire,
witnesses said on Wednesday.
Nobody was hurt, but the incident on Tuesday night left
passengers stranded in a country difficult for travel because
credit cards do not work in Sudan due to U.S. trade sanctions.
Banks change dollars only at a very unfavourable exchange rate
compared with the dominant black market.
The Cairo-bound Boeing 737-700 took off in Khartoum after a
regular stopover following a flight from Nairobi. But it had to
return to the Sudanese capital after 20 minutes, three
passengers on board flight KQ 320 told Reuters.
"An engine caught fire and the plane suddenly lost much
altitude. The pilot made a sharp turn and returned to Khartoum,"
said Souhair Mohamed Hawala, an Egyptian passenger. "There was
panic on board. People were crying or praying."
Other passengers showed what they said were pictures from
the damaged wing and engine of the plane.
A Kenyan Airways official said the plane had returned with
an unspecified "engine problem" and needed to be repaired in
Sudan. "We don't know the cause yet," he said, adding
passengers would be booked on the airline's next flight out of
Sudan after 24 hours.
