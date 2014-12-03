* Army battling rebels from Blue Nile, South Kordofan
KHARTOUM, Dec 3 The Sudanese army said it killed
50 rebels in a battle in Sudan's South Kordofan province on
Tuesday, although a rebel spokesman said he had no knowledge of
the fighting which could complicate ceasefire talks due to
resume on Friday.
Khartoum has been fighting an insurgency in the southern
provinces of Blue Nile and South Kordofan since 2011, mounted
mostly by former civil war fighters who were left in Sudan after
South Sudan seceded that year.
Ceasefire talks between the Sudanese government and the
Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-North), which
began in mid-November in Addis Ababa, were adjourned on Sunday
for four days.
On the following day, both the army and rebels reported
skirmishes, followed by an army spokesman saying another clash
occurred Tuesday.
"The armed forces repulsed an SPLM-North attack on the
villages of Balanja and al-Atmour in South Kordofan, killing 50
of them," Colonel Al-Sawarmi Khalid said in a statement.
Rebel spokesman Arno Lodi said he had no knowledge of any
fighting, and that if it had occurred, the SPLM-N troops would
have been acting in self-defence.
International pressure, military stalemate and looming
national elections brought the government and SPLM-North rebels
to the negotiating table, and since the talks started under the
auspices of the African Union, fighting had decreased.
But the back-to-back clashes dampen hopes for a breakthrough
in the negotiations.
"We are optimistic about the possibility of reaching an
agreement with the SPLM in the next round of talks," Hussein
Karshoum, a member of the government delegation said. The
negotiations would resume on Friday, he said.
The rebels have accused the government of using the
negotiations as a stalling tactic while they prepare fresh
offensives.
Khartoum says the SPLM-N rebels are supported by their
former comrades-in-arms in the government of South Sudan, which
seceded from Sudan following decades of war, taking with it most
of the oil wealth.
Most of the SPLM-North rebels are north Sudanese who fought
alongside the Sudan People's Liberation Movement, South Sudan's
current governing party, during the civil war that ended in
2005.
