By Ulf Laessing
KHARTOUM, May 21 Lebanese farmland investor GLB
Invest plans to invest up to $800 million in Sudan to produce
animal feed to be sold to Saudi Arabia, its president said on
Tuesday.
Arab investors have launched farmland and livestock projects
in the vast African country, prized for its fertile soil and
easy access to irrigation water from the Nile, to help arid Gulf
oil producers secure food supplies.
Firas Badra, president of Beirut-based GLB Invest, said the
firm had leased 78,000 hectares of land 130 km north of Khartoum
to produce and export 40,000 tonnes annually of animal feed from
January to Saudi Arabia.
"We are starting now with 40,000 tonnes for the time being
and the project will have a maximum capacity of 750,000 tonnes
by 2019," Badra told Reuters on the sidelines of an Arab food
investment conference in the Sudanese capital.
"Next year we are going to reach 250,000 tonnes," he said.
"Saudi Arabia is a market of 4 million tonnes."
The Sudanese pound has more than halved in value since South
Sudan's secession in 2011 deprived Sudan of most oil production,
the main source for dollars and state revenues.
GLB had so far spent $200 million in Sudan and would
increase investment up to between $750 million and $800 million
by 2019, he said.
As a second project, GLB planned to plant 200,000 sun flower
seeds which would be crushed to make sun flower oil to be sold
inside Sudan, he said, adding that part of it would be exported
to neighbouring countries.
He said the investment climate in Sudan was good despite
central bank restrictions on repatriating profits in hard
currency, a common complaint from foreign investors.
"We can find solutions for that," he said.
