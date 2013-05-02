(Adds background on mine, Darfur)
KHARTOUM May 2 More than 60 miners were killed
this week in Sudan's Darfur region when the gold mine they were
working in collapsed, a police spokesman said on Thursday.
Ahmed Amr said fighting had broken out in January between
two tribes over access to the mine in the Jebel Amir area of
North Darfur, and authorities had closed it after several people
were killed in the violence. It had since reopened.
A member of parliament from the area said the mine collapsed
on Monday, and word had only reached Khartoum on Thursday. A
witness told Reuters by phone that rescue efforts had failed.
Half a million artisan miners have joined a gold rush across
Sudan, according to the government, which estimates it made $2.5
billion from gold exports last year.
Law and order has collapsed in most parts of Darfur, an arid
region in Sudan's west, since mainly non-Arab rebels took up
arms in 2003 against the government.
Despite the presence of the world's largest peacekeeping
mission, UNAMID, fighting between Sudan's army and rebels has
continued since then, alongside banditry and tribal clashes.
