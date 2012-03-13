KHARTOUM, March 13 Sudanese security
services confiscated the Tuesday edition of the country's
Communist party newspaper, accusing it of ignoring a warning to
avoid writing about the killing of a girl by police that sparked
several protests, its editor said.
Sudan's constitution guarantees press freedom but
journalists have complained of increasing pressure from the
government, particularly since the politically sensitive
secession of South Sudan in July.
Security services have suspended three newspapers critical
of the government since the start of the year, according to
editors. One of it has resumed production since then.
Agents came to the al-Midan newspaper's Khartoum printing
house late on Monday to confiscate the entire Tuesday edition,
editor-in-chief Madiha Abdallah told Reuters.
Hours earlier, the security services had called the
Communist party's mouthpiece and asked it not to run an article
about the killing of a girl by a police patrol in Khartoum last
week, she said.
"We told them we cannot do this. We want written
instructions," Abdallah said.
A government source confirmed the edition had been seized,
without elaborating.
Police had said the girl was killed accidentally when a
patrol fired into the air after a crowd attacked it, but the
incident sparked several small protests. An angry crowd tried
storming a police station a day after the killing.
Sudan has avoided a popular uprising like Syria or Egypt but
public anger over high food inflation has led to small protests
in Khartoum and other cities.
Sudanese journalists say they face pressure when reporting
sensitive issues such as corruption or the country's economic
crisis.
The day before South Sudan declared independence, Khartoum
suspended six newspapers because southerners were among their
publishers or owners.
