KHARTOUM, June 4 Security agents confiscated the
Monday edition of Sudan's most widely read newspaper after it
blasted plans by the ruling party to end fuel subsidies, the
paper's chairman, who wrote the critical column, said.
Eltayeb Mustafa, who also is a relative of Sudanese
President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, surprised readers on Monday by
writing in an editorial that the government was "playing with
fire" with its plan to lift fuel subsidies.
"They banned the (Monday) edition because of my column,"
Eltayeb said, adding that security agents arrived at the paper's
printing house late on Sunday and confiscated the entire Monday
edition.
The National Press Council, which is in charge of licensing
newspapers, could not be immediately for comment.
Journalists have complained of rising pressure since the
politically sensitive secession of South Sudan in July, but the
seizure of the al-Intibaha newspaper was unusual because it
often takes a hardline, largely pro-government stance.
Security agents have closed several independent or
opposition newspapers or confiscated entire editions in the past
few months to stop them tackling sensitive issues such as the
economic crisis Sudan, editors say.
Bashir's National Congress party (NCP) unveiled plans last
week to cancel fuel subsidies as officials scramble to plug a
ballooning budget deficit after the country lost much of its oil
wealth when arch foe South Sudan became independent in July.
Sudan has avoided a popular uprising like Syria or Egypt but
public anger over high food inflation has led to small protests.
Ending fuel subsidies would hit many people already tired after
years of U.S. sanctions, poverty and conflict.
(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing Ulf Laessing; Editing
by Michael Roddy)