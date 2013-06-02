* Sudan clamps down on newspapers critical of Bashir
* Authorities suspend three newspapers in past few weeks
KHARTOUM, June 2 Sudan's security service has
banned the newspaper of the opposition Communist party, its
editor said on Sunday, the third paper targeted by authorities
in the past few weeks.
Sudan's constitution guarantees press freedom but the
security service has clamped down on independent and even
pro-government media if they criticise the government.
"The security services have issued a publication ban by
ordering our printing and distribution firms to stop dealing
with us," said Madiha Abdella, editor of al-Midan, the Communist
mouthpiece.
"This is the end of the printed newspaper," she said, adding
that the paper would offer an online version and file a lawsuit
against the government.
Midan was one of the few papers still daring to attack
President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who has faced small protests
over inflation and some dissent within the ruling elite.
Last week, the security service temporarily banned
al-Intibaha, Sudan's biggest daily, which is owned by an uncle
of Bashir, because it published a report about the army's fight
against rebels in South Kordofan.
While Intibaha resumed publication on Friday, al-Majhar
al-Siyassi, Sudan's second-biggest daily by circulation, is
still absent from newsstands. It said last week that authorities
had ordered it to halt publication after it criticised calls
from some officials urging Bashir, in power since 1989, to seek
reelection in 2015.
The security service often bans distribution of entire
editions to inflict financial losses on newspapers as punishment
for critical coverage, journalists say.
The security service was not available to comment.
(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Ulf Laessing;
Editing by Alistair Lyon)