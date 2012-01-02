KHARTOUM Jan 2 Sudan shut the newspaper
of the country's largest Islamist opposition party on Monday,
the latest step in a growing crackdown on independent media in
the large African country.
Security forces raided offices belonging to the daily al-Rai
al-Shaab newspaper run by the Popular Congress Party of Hassan
al-Turabi. They told staff that publication would be halted and
the paper's assets confiscated, the party said.
"They haven't given us any reason for the decision. They are
now occupying the newspaper's building," said party spokesman
Naji Dahab. "We think it's because the government cannot handle
press freedom."
Journalists in Sudan complain of increasing pressure and
harassment by security forces if they criticise the government
or cover sensitive issues such as Sudan's severe economic crisis
since the south split to become an independent state last July.
On several occasions in recent months, security forces have
confiscated entire editions of independent newspapers, editors
say.
Al-Rai al-Shaab, a regular critic the government, had only
resumed publication in October after a previous
government-ordered shutdown lasting several months.
The Sudanese Media Center (SMC), a state-linked news
website, said the paper had been closed because it had violated
professional and ethical standards.
The SMC added that security services were calling on
national media not to violate national security by exploiting
Sudan's press freedom.
In July, two female journalists were both sentenced to one
month in prison for writing about an alleged rape case.
One day before the independence of South Sudan in July,
Khartoum suspended six newspapers because southerners were among
their publishers or owners.
