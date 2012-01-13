KHARTOUM Jan 13 Sudanese security forces
shut one of the country's oldest newspapers on Friday, its
editor said, in the latest sign of a crackdown on media in the
African country.
Government agents took over the offices of the daily Alwan
in the capital Khartoum and told staff that it would be closed
indefinitely, editor Hussein Khogali told Reuters.
"I got a phone call half an hour ago from an official in the
security forces to inform me about a decision to close the
paper, halt publication and seize its assets," he said.
"Now security agents occupy the building," he said. "They
didn't give any reason for the closure."
Sudanese journalists say they are facing increasing levels
of harassment from security services if they criticise the
government in their articles or cover sensitive issues.
Sensitive subjects, they say, include the economic crisis
that has hit the country since its south seceded in July.
Sudan's security services could not be immediately reached
for comment on Friday.
Alwan is seen as close to the country's Islamist movement.
Earlier this month, security forces closed the al-Rai
al-Shaab newspaper run by the opposition Popular Congress Party,
led by prominent Islamist Hassan al-Turabi.
Security forces have confiscated entire editions of
independent newspapers over recent months, editors have said.
In July, two female reporters were each sentenced to one
month in prison for writing about an alleged rape case.
The day before South Sudan seplit away as an independent
country in July, Khartoum suspended six newspapers because
southerners were among their publishers or owners.
(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Ulf Laessing;
