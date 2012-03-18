KHARTOUM, March 18 Sudanese security forces have
confiscated a third consecutive issue of the country's Communist
Party newspaper, its editor said, extending what opposition
politicians and journalists call a crackdown on media critical
of the government.
Authorities seized last week two entire editions of the
al-Midan newspaper after accusing it of ignoring a warning to
avoid writing about the killing of a girl by police which
sparked protests, according to the editor.
A representative for Sudan's National Press Council, which
is in charge of licensing newspapers, did not immediately
respond to phone calls seeking comment.
"Yesterday evening security authorities seized all copies of
the newspaper in the printing house after they had been printed
without giving any reason," editor-in-chief Madiha Abdallah told
Reuters on Sunday.
Sudan's constitution guarantees freedom of the press, but
journalists say they have faced increasing pressure since the
politically sensitive secession of South Sudan in July.
Security agencies have suspended three newspapers critical
of the government since the start of the year, editors have
said, although one has since resumed production.
The day before the south declared independence - the
culmination of a 2005 peace deal that ended decades of civil war
- authorities suspended six newspapers because southerners were
among their publishers or owners.
Sudan has seen small protests in Khartoum and other cities
over rising food prices and other issues but has avoided a
popular uprising like those that erupted in Tunisia and Egypt
last year.
Al-Midan's editor said last week the police had called the
newspaper and asked it not to publish a story about the girl who
had been killed the previous week.
Police say the girl was killed accidentally when a patrol
fired into the air after a crowd attacked it. An angry crowd
tried storming a police station a day later.
