KHARTOUM, March 18 Sudanese security forces have confiscated a third consecutive issue of the country's Communist Party newspaper, its editor said, extending what opposition politicians and journalists call a crackdown on media critical of the government.

Authorities seized last week two entire editions of the al-Midan newspaper after accusing it of ignoring a warning to avoid writing about the killing of a girl by police which sparked protests, according to the editor.

A representative for Sudan's National Press Council, which is in charge of licensing newspapers, did not immediately respond to phone calls seeking comment.

"Yesterday evening security authorities seized all copies of the newspaper in the printing house after they had been printed without giving any reason," editor-in-chief Madiha Abdallah told Reuters on Sunday.

Sudan's constitution guarantees freedom of the press, but journalists say they have faced increasing pressure since the politically sensitive secession of South Sudan in July.

Security agencies have suspended three newspapers critical of the government since the start of the year, editors have said, although one has since resumed production.

The day before the south declared independence - the culmination of a 2005 peace deal that ended decades of civil war - authorities suspended six newspapers because southerners were among their publishers or owners.

Sudan has seen small protests in Khartoum and other cities over rising food prices and other issues but has avoided a popular uprising like those that erupted in Tunisia and Egypt last year.

Al-Midan's editor said last week the police had called the newspaper and asked it not to publish a story about the girl who had been killed the previous week.

Police say the girl was killed accidentally when a patrol fired into the air after a crowd attacked it. An angry crowd tried storming a police station a day later. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)