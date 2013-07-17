KHARTOUM, July 17 Sudan's security services have
banned a newspaper known for its independent stance, its editor
said on Wednesday, the second paper to be shut down by the
authorities in a month.
Sudan's constitution is supposed to guarantee press freedom
but the government can be quick to censor independent or even
pro-government media if they question its policies or single out
senior officials for blame.
"I got a phone call from the security services at noon
informing me that we have to stop publishing and that they would
start legal action against us," said Muzamil Abu al-Gassim,
editor of the al-Youm al-Tali daily. "They gave us no reason."
State security officials were not available to comment.
Al-Youm al-Tali and Communist newspaper al-Midan, which was
banned last month, are among a handful of newspapers that have
dared print occasional criticism of the government. Most others
carry mainly official statements and their front pages often
look identical as security agents telephone editors to
"coordinate" coverage plans, journalists say.
